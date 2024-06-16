ETV Bharat / state

After AIADMK Announces Vikravandi Bypoll Boycott, DMDK Follows Suit

By PTI

Published : 20 hours ago

Representational Image (ETV Bharat Portal)

Chennai: The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, which fought the recent Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the main opposition AIADMK, announced on Sunday that it would boycott the July 10 bypoll to the Vikravandi assembly constituency.

The DMDK's decision came following the announcement by the AIADMK on June 15 that it was giving the bypoll a miss, alleging that the ruling DMK would unleash "violence" and not allow people to vote "independently".

The DMDK, founded by late actor-politician Vijayakanth, said it does not have "faith" in this bypoll. In a statement, DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth said her party had so far contested all the general elections and bypolls but it would now "boycott" the Vikravandi bypoll.

"The reason is: Elections should be conducted honestly in a democratic manner," she said, adding that in the present-day context, elections are, however, held in the "wrong" fashion.

Hinting at the abuse of power, without explicitly naming Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, Premalatha said, "We do not want the hard work of our cadres to go to waste; we are not inclined to waste our time and money since we have no faith in this bypoll."

There is a "big question mark" on the democratic nature of elections under the present rulers, she alleged, adding that people and the party workers are aware of it.

Meanwhile, S Ramadoss, founder of the Pattali Makkal Katchi, a constituent of the BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu, announced that his party's vice-president C Anbumani, will contest in the Vikravandi bypoll.

The DMK had already announced that its functionary Anniyur Siva will contest in the bypoll. Tamil nationalist Naam Tamilar Katchi has also announced its candidate, Abinaya, a homoeopathy doctor.

