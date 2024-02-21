Rashmika Mandanna Shares Glimpse of Her Glam Grind as She Gears up to Attend Milan Fashion Week 2024

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna is all geared up to represent India at the prestigious Milan Fashion Week 2024 in Italy. The event, which kicked off on Tuesday and will extend until Monday, will see the actor shining as the brand ambassador for Onitsuka Tiger as they celebrate their 75th anniversary, symbolizing elegance and sophistication. This grand occasion will showcase the evolution of Italian fashion by featuring three innovative creative directions from renowned brands.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Rashmika shared a boomerang video of herself getting her makeup done and showcasing her excitement to grace the Milan Fashion Week. The Pushpa actor, dressed in a white bathrobe, can be seen seated on a chair and getting ready for the event. She is also seen holding an envelope that read 'Onitsuka Tiger' and a bouquet of yellow flowers.

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Story

Onitsuka Tiger named Rashmika Mandanna as their first Indian brand ambassador in 2023. The actor also attended the brand's Autumn/Winter 2023 showcase at the Milan Fashion Week. Earlier, Rashmika expressed her enthusiasm, stating that she is thrilled to collaborate with Onitsuka Tiger as their contemporary collection perfectly aligns with her personal style. The actor further emphasised that the brand provides her with the opportunity to showcase different facets of her personality while exploring fashion-forward trends and designs.

Apart from her participation in the Milan Fashion Week, Rashmika has a busy schedule lined up with various film projects. She is gearing up to star in the highly-anticipated sequel to Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 (2021), titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the film narrates the journey of a common laborer's rise in the illegal world of redwood smuggling, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Additionally, Rashmika has projects like The Girlfriend, Chhaava, and Rainbow in her kitty.