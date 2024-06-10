ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan seeks repatriation of children of Seema Haider, says local media

author img

By ANI

Published : 18 hours ago

Pakistan child rights body on Monday has called for the repatriation of children belonging to Seema Haider, who had travelled to India with her children to marry her lover.

Pakistan seeks repatriation of children of Seema Haider, says local media
Seema Haider with her family (ANI Photo)

Islamabad: Pakistan child rights body has urgently called for the repatriation of four children belonging to Seema Haider, who had travelled to India via Nepal with her children to marry her lover, ARY News reported. In a letter addressed to the Foreign Office of Pakistan, the National Commission for Rights of Children (NCRC) in Pakistan appealed for the safe return of Haider's children.

Haider's husband Ghulam Haider is still in Pakistan, according to ARY News. Seema, a Pakistani national, entered India with her four children to marry Indian national Sachin Meena, whom she had befriended through online gaming platform PUBG Mobile. The 27-year-old woman crossed over into India illegally to move in together with Sachin Meena in May last year via Nepal.

The couple started living together in Greater Noida. Haider, however, got arrested on July 4, 2023 for entering India without a visa, while Sachin was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants, but released later. Indian Ministry of External Affairs had earlier said the matter was 'under investigation', adding that Seema was presented before the court and was granted bail. =

TAGGED:

PAKISTANSEEMA HAIDERSEEMA HAIDER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.