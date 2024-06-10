Pakistan seeks repatriation of children of Seema Haider, says local media

Islamabad: Pakistan child rights body has urgently called for the repatriation of four children belonging to Seema Haider, who had travelled to India via Nepal with her children to marry her lover, ARY News reported. In a letter addressed to the Foreign Office of Pakistan, the National Commission for Rights of Children (NCRC) in Pakistan appealed for the safe return of Haider's children.

Haider's husband Ghulam Haider is still in Pakistan, according to ARY News. Seema, a Pakistani national, entered India with her four children to marry Indian national Sachin Meena, whom she had befriended through online gaming platform PUBG Mobile. The 27-year-old woman crossed over into India illegally to move in together with Sachin Meena in May last year via Nepal.

The couple started living together in Greater Noida. Haider, however, got arrested on July 4, 2023 for entering India without a visa, while Sachin was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants, but released later. Indian Ministry of External Affairs had earlier said the matter was 'under investigation', adding that Seema was presented before the court and was granted bail. =