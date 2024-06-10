250 Endangered Mango Varieties Exhibited at West Bengal's Malda; Profits Key to Preservation, Say Experts (ETV Bharat)

Malda (West Bengal) : Not one or two, as many as 250 varieties of near-extinct mangoes were exhibited at an event by the Malda Research Station of the Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture, Lucknow. Mainly endangered varieties of mangoes were put up for exhibition.

In addition to encouraging mango farmers to conserve these varieties, they are also made aware of their rights. Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers Right Authority chairperson Dr. Trilochan Mahapatra inaugurated the programme on Sunday.

There were representatives from the organization's Malda district and state branches. Farmers from Malda, Murshidabad, Purulia, Nadia and Bankura districts attended the exhibition. The officials of ICAR checked the quality of their produced mangoes.

"Mango is associated with the history of this country. Mango occupies an important place in Indian culture. Several mango exhibitions have been organised across the country. Mangoes of different sizes, colours and flavors are on display here," Trilochan Mahapatra said.

Mangoes are mainly brought from Malda and adjoining areas in this exhibition. For thousands of years, the mango farmers of our country have preserved various varieties through cultivation. But they are not getting as much profit. Farmers need to know their mango species first to get proper profit. That is why the Malda Research Station of the Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture has introduced so many varieties of mango here.

"The quality of these mangoes is also being examined. Efforts are underway to further enhance the quality. If the quality of mangoes get enhanced, the export opportunities will also increase. Also, we are trying to ensure that the farmers get proper profit by establishing linkages with various processing companies. At the same time, an awareness workshop has also been organised here on the conservation of different varieties of mango trees and the rights of farmers,” Mahapatra added.

Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture in charge of Malda Regional Research Station Dr. Deepak Naik said, “We have presented different varieties of mangoes in this exhibition. About 250 varieties of mangoes are on display. This exhibition aims to encourage not only mango farmers but also common people to plant mango trees. Different varieties of mangoes are disappearing from our country. We have to keep them alive. Our aim is to name the unnamed mangoes after the growers market them domestically and abroad. Malda and Murshidabad once produced thousands of varieties of mangoes. Among them, many varieties of mangoes have been lost, many varieties are on the verge of extinction. Those varieties have to be saved.”