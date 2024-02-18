Rashmika Mandanna 'Escaped Death' on Mumbai to Hyderabad Flight, Shares Pic of Harrowing Experience

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, who was in Mumbai to shoot for an upcoming episode of Neha Dhupia's chat show, had a scary in-flight experience. The actor shared a picture of herself following an emergency landing of her flight, prompted by technical issues and severe turbulence. Rashmika and actor Shraddha Das were on board.

Sharing the picture on Instagram Story, Rashmika captioned it humorously and wrote, "Just FYI, this is how we escaped death today." Fortunately, despite the scary experience, no injuries were reported among the passengers.

Rashmika Mandanna, Shraddha Das 'escaped Death' on Mumbai to Hyderabad Flight

The flight, en route from Mumbai to Hyderabad, had to turn back to Mumbai after 30 minutes due to an unexpected technical problem. Rashmika, known for her roles in movies like "Animal," was in Mumbai for the recording of the sixth season of No Filter Neha, hosted by Neha Dhupia. Other guests on the show include Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, and Kriti Sanon.

Speaking of her success, Rashmika's recent action film Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, was a hit in 2023. There's even talk of a sequel called Animal Park, potentially starring Ranbir in a double role. Additionally, she's set to star in Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun, scheduled for release on August 15.

Moreover, Rashmika has completed shooting for the period drama Chhava alongside Vicky Kaushal, directed by Laxman Utekar. In the pipeline, she has two Telugu movies, The Girlfriend and Rainbow, at different stages of production. Despite the harrowing flight incident, Rashmika continues to soar high in her career, entertaining audiences with versatile performances.