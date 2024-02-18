Rashmika Mandanna 'Escaped Death' on Mumbai to Hyderabad Flight, Shares Pic of Harrowing Experience

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Rashmika Mandanna, Shraddha Das, Rashmika Mandanna Flight Emergency Landing

Rashmika Mandanna took to social media to reveal that she narrowly escaped a life-threatening situation while traveling from Mumbai to Hyderabad. She was accompanied by fellow actor Shraddha Das during the flight.

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, who was in Mumbai to shoot for an upcoming episode of Neha Dhupia's chat show, had a scary in-flight experience. The actor shared a picture of herself following an emergency landing of her flight, prompted by technical issues and severe turbulence. Rashmika and actor Shraddha Das were on board.

Sharing the picture on Instagram Story, Rashmika captioned it humorously and wrote, "Just FYI, this is how we escaped death today." Fortunately, despite the scary experience, no injuries were reported among the passengers.

Rashmika Mandanna, Shraddha Das
Rashmika Mandanna, Shraddha Das 'escaped Death' on Mumbai to Hyderabad Flight

The flight, en route from Mumbai to Hyderabad, had to turn back to Mumbai after 30 minutes due to an unexpected technical problem. Rashmika, known for her roles in movies like "Animal," was in Mumbai for the recording of the sixth season of No Filter Neha, hosted by Neha Dhupia. Other guests on the show include Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, and Kriti Sanon.

Speaking of her success, Rashmika's recent action film Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, was a hit in 2023. There's even talk of a sequel called Animal Park, potentially starring Ranbir in a double role. Additionally, she's set to star in Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun, scheduled for release on August 15.

Moreover, Rashmika has completed shooting for the period drama Chhava alongside Vicky Kaushal, directed by Laxman Utekar. In the pipeline, she has two Telugu movies, The Girlfriend and Rainbow, at different stages of production. Despite the harrowing flight incident, Rashmika continues to soar high in her career, entertaining audiences with versatile performances.

Read More

  1. Rashmika Mandanna Accepts Rose from a Lucky Fan, Their Hand-heart Gesture Melts Internet - Watch
  2. Ranbir Was Also Underdressed: Rashmika Recalls Shooting for Hua Main in Freezing Cold in Manali
  3. Rashmika Mandanna Shares BTS from Sets of Pushpa: The Rule - Pic Inside

TAGGED:

Rashmika MandannaRashmika Flight Emergency LandingRashmika Mandanna Upocming FilmsRashmika Mandanna on No Filter Neha

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

ISRO's GSLV Rocket 'Naughty Boy' Carrying INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Lifts-Off

India's Fresh Fruit Exports Surge 29%, Footprint Spreads To 111 Countries

Why tens of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting again?

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.