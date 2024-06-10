World Pet Memorial Day - Remembering Beloved Pets

Hyderabad: World Pet Memorial Day was created as a special day to memorialise beloved pets that have passed away. It is observed every year on the second Tuesday in June, and it is a great time to celebrate the lives of your pets. This year, the day is being observed on June 11.

World Pet Memorial Day offers a time for pet owners to remember the furry companions that have passed away. The day also encourage to do something kind for those who have recently lost their beloved pet.

History of World Pet Memorial Day:

World Pet Memorial Day was established by the American Veterinary Medical Association to provide a day for people to remember their lost pets. This day helps pet owners worldwide to come together in remembrance of their beloved animals, celebrating their lives and the joy they brought.

Significance of World Pet Memorial Day:

Our pets becomes our whole life and when we lose them it's feel like as losing a human family member. Our pets don’t judge us and are always waiting to welcome us home and brighten our day. Pets are only in our lives for a short time, they stay in our memories forever. People become so attached to their pets, it is very difficult when they die. Sometimes it can take months to get over the death of a pet. So, this day bring the opportunity for pet owners to reflect on the joy and love their pets brought into their lives.

How to celebrate World Pet Memorial Day?

Create A Pet Photo Album Draw/Paint Your Pet Help Rescue Animals Get A Tattoo In Memory Of Your Pet Create A 3D Tribute To Your Pet Plant A Pet Memorial Garden Adopt a Pet Donate Or Volunteer In Your Pet’s Name

12 benefits of owning a pet:

Pets can keep us active. Taking a pets for a walk, hike, or run are fun, keep you healthy and helps to lose weight Pets can reduce feelings of loneliness People with pets have lower blood pressure in stressful situations than those without pets Pets helps decrease their owners' cholesterol levels Pets can add meaning and purpose to our lives Playing with a dog, cat, or other pet can elevate levels of serotonin and dopamine, which calm and relax Pets can boost our heart health Pets helps to make a healthy mental health Pets helps people to meet new people and can encourage us to socialise Pets have been known to help detect and treat illness A pet can help ease separation anxiety in children when mom and dad aren’t around These wonderful creatures provide companionship, emotional support, and lots of joy

According to Global Trends in the Pet Population report, published in September 2022, billions of households around the world are unified by a common theme – pet ownership. Sharing your home with a pet is a common language that cuts across country and cuts across country and culture.

More than half of the global population is estimated to have a pet at home. Families in the United States, European Union and China alone have over half a billion dogs and cats. Globally, dogs are the most popular pet, present in around one in three homes. Almost a quarter of pet owners have a cat. The ownership of cats and dogs has been steadily increasing across the globe, including in emerging economies.

According to Indian pet population report 2006-2026, the pet population in India rose to over 31 million in 2021.This was a significant increase from ten million a decade ago. A significant portion of this was made up by dogs, while cats made up nearly three million that year. It is estimated that the number of pets in India will be over 50.12 million in 2026.

According to the Animal Welfare Board of India, only 10 per cent of the pets in India are adopted, and the remaining 90 per cent are abandoned or given up by their owners.