Father's Day 2024: Vamika, Akaay Share Artwork for Virat Kohli, Ziva Wishes Dhoni with Video Montage

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Father's Day 2024, Ziva Singh Dhoni, the daughter of former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, shared a heart-warming video on her social media account.

Ziva, born on February 6, 2015, is the only daughter of MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Singh. The nine-year-old posted a video montage on her official Instagram handle, showcasing endearing moments with her father. The video featured the legendary Chennai Super Kings skipper relaxing and playing with dogs in their garden, accompanied by Ziva.

Dhoni, who stepped down from the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, had a great outing in the cash-rich league. However, his team failed to make it into the playoffs and ended the season in the mid-table.

In another touching Father's Day tribute, veteran India batter Virat Kohli received a special wish on the occasion from his daughter, Vamika. Anushka Sharma, a renowned actress and Kohli's wife, shared an artwork with presumably those of their adorable children Vamika and Akaay, alongside the message "Happy Father's Day".

Anushka posted the artwork on her official Instagram handle, accompanied by a heartfelt caption: "How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling, we LOVE YOU @virat.kohli."

Kohli is currently busy with national duty as the Indian cricket team is competing in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, eyeing to end the ICC trophy drought after a prolonged gap of 11 years. Kohli, who has had a brilliant IPL 2023, hasn't clicked in the marquee event yet. He has managed to score only five runs off three innings at an average of 1.66.