Vijay Deverakonda Dubs Rashmika Mandanna 'Most Possessive' in Jest, Read Why

Vijay Deverakonda dubbed Rashmika Mandanna "most possessive", in jest. The rumoured lovebirds engaged in social media banter over Vijay's latest drop Alai Balai on his YouTube channel, RWDY Culture.

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda affectionately refers to Rashmika Mandanna as the "most possessive" when it comes to his playlists. Recently, he made a special gesture towards his fans by releasing a song titled Alai Balai on his YouTube channel, RWDY Culture. This move aims to unite talented artists from all over the country on a single platform, marking the beginning of a new movement. The release of Alai Balai triggered online banter between the alleged lovebirds.

Engaging with his fans through an online poll, Vijay asked if they were interested in his playlist, to which around 58.3 K fans showed their enthusiasm. Responding to their request, he promptly released Alai Balai on his YouTube channel. Rashmika, impressed by the gesture, took to Instagram Stories to express her excitement.

In response to Rashmika's post, Vijay playfully acknowledged her possessiveness about his playlists but expressed his readiness to share his love for music, singers, and performers. He even offered to invite her top three favourite Indian artists specially for her.

Vijay and Rashmika have been in the limelight for their speculated relationship. The Geetha Govindam duo's recent appearance at Dil Raju's nephew's wedding reception added to the buzz around their dating life. While Rashmika dazzled in a golden saree, Vijay opted for a black closed-neck suit. Despite arriving separately, their presence caught attention.

Although rumors keep resurfacing about their relationship, both actors maintain that they are good friends. Their onscreen chemistry has been widely praised by audiences, especially in their collaborations like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

On the film front, Rashmika has exciting projects lined up including the Telugu film Girlfriend directed by Rahul Ravindran, the highly anticipated sequel Pushpa: The Rule, and the Hindi film Chhava alongside Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, Vijay's upcoming film Family Star, co-starring Mrunal Thakur, is set to hit the screens soon.

