'Truly Grateful', Says Rashmika Mandanna as She Joins Salman Khan for AR Murugadoss' Sikandar

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently having a dream run in the movies, has been roped in as the female lead in the next Salman Khan flick Sikandar. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and it marks Salman's comeback with Sajid after Kick was released in 2014. The film, which is now in pre-production, will soon begin shooting and is set to debut on Eid 2025.

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Story (Instagram)

Sharing the news on Instagram Story, the actor wrote: "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is.. Surprise! I am truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar. Releasing in cinemas on EID 2025!"

Following the huge success of Animal, the actor has now signed this new Hindi film. This will be Rashmika's first project with Salman, the director, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. On Thursday, the makers of the film made the announcement about Rashmika joining the cast.

They posted on X: “Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can’t wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025."

Rashmika, a prominent Tamil and Telugu performer, made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye in 2022. She later starred in Mission Majnu and Animal. She will also appear in Chaava opposite Vicky Kaushal, and is preparing for Pushpa: The Rule against Allu Arjun in Telugu and Kubera opposite Dhanush in Tamil.