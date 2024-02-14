Watch: Shilpa Shetty Drops 'Bank of Memories' with Her 'Crazy Valentine' Hubby Raj Kundra

Hyderabad: Love is not a single day emotion; it is something to be treasured every day. However, the idea of a day dedicated solely to expressing love is not that bad. On Valentine's day, which is observed on February 14 every year, lovers all over the world express their deepest feelings in the most adorable ways, ranging from surprise gifts to great acts of love.

Embarking on the trend, Bollywood couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra wished each other on Valentine's Day. The stunning actor has uploaded a heartwarming and humorous video expressing her love for her partner. Shilpa took to Instagram and posted numerous amusing reels with Kundra and tagged it with a beautiful message, ""Laughing all the way to the bank of memories 😂🤣🤪with this crazy Valentine of mine ♥️😋🤩😉😍 @onlyrajkundra Love you ♥️🧿♥️ Happy Valentines, Instafam ♥️"

Raj too went all out for Valentine's Day, melting hearts with a sweet gesture that raised the bar. He created a wonderful video montage of his most treasured moments with his wife and actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, including motorcycling across scenic landscapes, enjoying in the golden glow of beach sunsets, laughing with friends, and having quiet, intimate moments together.

In a heartfelt caption, he wrote, "My Queen, My Love, My Soul Mate... Happy Valentine's Day, @theshilpashetty. I LOVE YOU #infinity." Shilpa returned the message with a loving remark, "Awwwww... Love you Cookie," solidifying their love in a moment of genuine admiration. For the unversed, the entire Kundra family, including Shilpa, Raj, and their lovely children Viaan and Samisha, took a vacation right before Valentine's Day. The Kundra family was sighted at Mumbai airport recently.

Shilpa and businessman Raj Kundra got married on November 22, 2009. Viaan, the couple's son, was born in May 2012. In February 2020, the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born through surrogacy.