Shilpa Shetty Reconnects with Roots; Takes Kids to Traditional 'Daiva Kola' Performance - Watch

Daiva Kola is a colourful ritualistic performance native to the Tulu-speaking districts of Karnataka that Shilpa Shetty, along with her mother and children, witnessed on Sunday. She said that she is introducing her children to her cultural background in a statement posted on Instagram. She also uploaded a video of her wholesome experience in her hometown.

Along with her children Viaan and Samisha, Shilpa watched the Kodamantaya Daiva Kola in Mangalore. She wrote in a note that her children were awestruck by the performance. "Tulunadu da Ponnu (Girl from Tulunadu), back to my roots, back to my roots. Introducing my children to my cultural heritage. Attended the Nagamandala and the traditional Kodamantaya daiva Kola in Mangalore. My kids were awestruck and no matter how many times I see it, it always fascinates me to see the power and faith followed with such devotion."

The captivating ritualistic show known as Daiva Kola, which originated in the Tulu-speaking regions of Karnataka, is engrained in the local way of life. This practice combines music, dance, theatre, and religious fervour into a colourful exhibition of cultural expression. The play is performed in front of an audience mostly comprised of villagers who assemble to seek God's intervention in various personal or group affairs. In addition to providing a means of spiritual contact, daiva kola helps maintain community identity and social cohesiveness.

One of the few films that beautifully showcased the concept of Daiva Kola to the audience was Rishab Shetty's Kantara. Millions of hearts were moved by the film's heavenly and poignant tale from India's southern coastline region. The prequel to the movie is currently under production. On the other hand, Shilpa was most recently seen in Sukhee.