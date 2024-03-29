Prithviraj Sukumaran Responds to 'Brother' Rishab Shetty's Shout to Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life

Hyderabad: Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran and filmmaker Blessy's labour of 16-year Aadujeevitham, also known as The Goat Life finally hit theatres on Thursday. The film is an adaptation of Benyamin's 2008 novel Aadujeevitham, which is based on the real-life survival story of Malayali immigrant worker Najeeb Muhammad. Fellow celebrities had nothing but admiration for Prithviraj and the crew.

Joining the list of admirers, acclaimed director Rishab Shetty of Kantara fame has showered the film with praises, extending his best wishes. Shetty uploaded a poster for the film on micro-blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote: "Hearing very good reviews on the film Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s incredible dedication to get into Najeeb Muhammad’s shoes is awe-inspiring. 16 years of hard work culminate in this cinematic masterpiece, now showing in theaters near you! Best wishes to the film team."

Prithviraj has now responded to Shetty's post, thanking his brother saying: "Thank you brother! @shetty_rishab" Earlier, actors Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan and Suriya too had showered words of appreciation for the survival drama. The film has been garnering immense love from all quarters.

The Goat Life, directed by National Award Winner Blessy, stars actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and is based on Benyamin's novel under the title Aadujeevitham. The film, produced by Visual Romance, also stars Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Indian actor K.R.Gokul, and renowned Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in key roles.