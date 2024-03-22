Fahadh Faasil Just Can't Wait to Watch Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham

Hyderabad: The upcoming Malayalam-language survival drama Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) directed by Blessy and starring actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to captivate audiences with a spectacular cinematic experience. Drawing inspiration from real-life events, this movie offers a unique journey for viewers to embark upon.

Amid the excitement surrounding the movie, Prithviraj's longtime friend, actor Fahadh Faasil, provided his heartfelt support and best wishes to the entire team. Reflecting on their mutual passion for the world of cinema, Fahadh fondly recalled the early days when Prithviraj began his venture into the film industry.

In a statement shared by Fahadh, he expressed his anticipation for Aadujeevitham and his bond with Prithviraj. He recalled a special moment when Prithvi's first screen test took place at his house for his father and Fahadh was one of the few selected to witness the rise of a star. Fahadh thanked the audience for making the project feel personal to him and expressed his eagerness to watch the movie on the silver screen.

Meanwhile, while showing his unwavering support for Prithviraj, Fahadh himself prepares for the highly awaited release of Aavesham, scheduled to hit the theatres on April 11. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, renowned for the acclaimed movie Roamcham, Aavesham promises to be another cinematic treat for the audiences.