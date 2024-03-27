Prabhas Gives Prithviraj Sukumaran 'Well-Deserved Victories' Ahead of The Goat Life Release

Hyderabad: Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is all geared up to bring his upcoming movie Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life to the silver screen tomorrow, 28 March. Prabhas, who had previously praised the trailer of Prithviraj's Aadujeevitham, has once again extended his support to the actor just before the film's release.

Taking to Instagram Story, Prabhas shared a poster of the Goat Life and wrote, "Keep on shining, @therealprithvi! I've seen your dedication firsthand, and I know how hard you have worked on this film. Here's to many more well-deserved victories ahead! #TheGoatLife (sic)."

Prabhas' Instagram Story

The Goat Life has been in the making since 2009 and will finally grace the screens on Thursday. In the movie, Prithviraj portrays the character of Najeeb, a migrant labourer from Kerala who is coerced into servitude as a shepherd on a Saudi Arabian farm.

His journey is fraught with challenges and hardships. Prithviraj appears almost unrecognizable with tangled hair and a rugged beard. Amala Paul, and KR Gokul, as well as Arab actors Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby, undertake significant roles in the movie.

Meanwhile, speaking of Prabhas' project, on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivraatri, the makers of his forthcoming film Kalki 2898 AD unveiled his role's name as Bhairava. The poster features a side view of Prabhas attired in an all-black outfit, including a cape, set against an industrial backdrop. Helmed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is a multilingual flick, blending mythology with futuristic science fiction elements.