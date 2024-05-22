ETV Bharat / state

Jawan Injured in Accidental Fire in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur District

By PTI

Published : 23 hours ago

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan was injured in an accidental fire from a service rifle in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh. The jawan was shifted to a hospital in Raipur.

The injured jawan being taken to a medical facility (ETV Bharat)

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan was injured in an accidental fire from a service rifle in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

Manish M, posted as a constable in the ITBP's 53rd battalion, sustained injuries around 9.30 am at the force's camp in the Narayanpur city, he said.

It appears the constable, who hails from Kerala, was checking a service weapon allotted to him after he reported for duty when the firearm went off, he said.

The jawan was rushed to the district hospital before being shifted to a better-equipped medical facility in the state capital Raipur, he said, adding that a probe into the incident is underway.

