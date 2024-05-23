Lok Sabha Election 2024: Over 27,000 Kashmiri Migrants Eligible for Voting in Anantnag-Rajouri Seat

Srinagar: Authorities have set up 21 polling stations and eight auxiliary centers in Jammu for migrant voters participating in the May 25 election for the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seat. Approximately 27,000 Kashmiri Pandits residing in camps like Jagti in Jammu are eligible to vote at these booths.

Earlier, for the Srinagar and Baramulla parliamentary seats, three auxiliary polling stations were established. Given the large number of migrant voters for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, the administration decided to arrange additional polling stations.

The Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency encompasses 18 assembly segments, with the highest voter count of 18,30,294, including 9,30,379 men, 8,99,888 women, and 27 third-gender voters.

Election Commission officials stated, "Due to the significant number of migrant voters for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, additional auxiliary polling stations have been increased to facilitate them. These eight centers are set up within the main polling stations to expedite the voting process. Most migrant voters have preferred to cast their votes through postal ballots under the 'Vote for Home' scheme."

Originally, the polling for this seat was scheduled for May 7 in the third phase. However, on April 30, the Election Commission decided to postpone the polling date to May 25 in the sixth phase after reviewing political parties' demands and ground situations.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is among the 20 candidates contesting for this seat. The National Conference has fielded Mian Altaf Ahmad, while Apni Party's candidate is Zafar Manhas. The main contest is expected to be between Mehbooba and Altaf.

The Anantnag-Rajouri seat is also crucial for the BJP. Although the BJP has not fielded a direct candidate, it has internally supported the Apni Party in this contest.

Read more