Lok Sabha Elections a Ray of Hope for Kashmiri Migrant Pandits to Return Home

Jammu and Kashmir: As Srinagar goes to polls on May 13, in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the Kashmiri Pandit (KP) community has geared up with a renewed hope for 'Gar Vapsi' (return to their homeland).

A whopping 17.4 lakh voters, including 8.7 lakh women, will decide the fate of 24 candidates. As many as 21 polling stations, including two auxiliary ones, have been set up by the local authorities for KP migrant voters in Jammu.

These polling stations are set up following the guidelines framed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) where it is mandatory to set up two such polling stations for more than 1,500 voters.

Across the constituency, preparations are in full swing, with 26 polling stations specially designated for Kashmiri migrants. These stations, aimed at ensuring their participation in the democratic process, are spread across Jammu, Delhi and Udhampur. In all, 1.13 lakh registered migrant voters' voices could play a crucial role in shaping the outcome of the elections.

For decades, the Kashmiri Pandits have been yearning to go back to the place they call 'home'. This election gives them hope that their hopes will finally be fulfilled, and their dreams of returning to Kashmir will turn into a reality.

Kashmiri migrant Pandit Virji, who hails from Zainapora of the Shopian district, migrated to Jammu in 1993. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said the state leadership has not been able to fulfil their demand of 'homecoming'. "We rely on the Indian Parliament for allowing us to return to Kashmir," he added.