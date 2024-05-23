ETV Bharat / international

Explosion at an Apartment Building in China's Harbin Kills 1, Injures 3

author img

By PTI

Published : May 23, 2024, 8:57 AM IST

Updated : May 23, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

An explosion occurred at a five-storey apartment building in China's Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang province on Thursday morning.

Explosion at an Apartment Building in China's Harbin Kills 1, Injures 3
Aftermath of an explosion at an apartment building in China's Harbin (AP)

Beijing (China): An explosion at an apartment building in northeastern China killed one person and injured at least three others Thursday, state media reported.

Parts of the five-story apartment building in Harbin were damaged, with one apartment's balcony completely blown off, videos on social media showed. Officials told local media that the explosion was likely from a natural gas tank.

One woman died of her injuries, according to Jimu News, a state-backed media outlet. Three others were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that a family in the apartment did not turn off their natural gas tank, often used in Chinese homes for cooking on gas stoves, according to Xinhua news agency.

Videos online showed at least one person being carted away by first responders into an ambulance and the streets covered in debris. The explosion occurred at roughly 7 a.m.. Harbin is the capital of China's northeastern Heilongjiang province.

Last Updated :May 23, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

TAGGED:

EXPLOSION IN FIVE STORY BUILDINGEXPLOSION IN CHINA BUILDINGEXPLOSION IN CHINAS HARBIN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.