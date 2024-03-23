'Don't Have Any Money': Prithviraj Sukumaran When Asked if The Goat Life Will Go to Oscars - Watch

Hyderabad: Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently engaged in the promotion of his upcoming movie The Goat Life, also known as Aadujeevitham. Directed by Blessy, this survival drama, based on a true story, is set to hit the silver screens on March 28. While promoting The Goat Life in Hyderabad, Prithviraj revealed that the film's team lacks the funds necessary for an Oscars campaign.

During a recent promotional event, Prithviraj was asked about the possibility of the film making it to the Oscars or other prestigious platforms where it could potentially win more awards. In response, he expressed optimism stating that they are hopeful for such recognition. However, he acknowledged the extensive efforts required to compete for an Academy Award, including running a large-scale campaign to promote the film. The actor emphasised the considerable financial investment made into creating the movie, noting that it is one of the costliest productions in Malayalam cinema history.

"In all honesty, all the money we had, we have put into making the film. That is the truth. This is a very expensive film for Malayalam, probably the most expensive film ever made. So, we really don't have any more money," the actor said.

The Goat Life, adapted from Benyamin's 2008 Malayalam novel of the same name, the movie tells a poignant tale of survival inspired by real-life incidents. Prithviraj Sukumaran's portrayal of Najeeb Muhammed, the main character, has piqued viewers' curiosity regarding his artistic journey and the process of embodying the role.

Since 2009, Blessy and Prithviraj have been trying to bring the movie to fruition. Despite initiating work on the screenplay, financial constraints posed challenges, delaying progress until 2015 when Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams joined as producers. Oscar winners AR Rahman and Resul Pookutty were responsible for the film's music and sound design respectively, during its shooting spanning from 2018 to 2022. However, the team faced misfortune when stranded in Jordan for 70 days due to the COVID-19 outbreak, ultimately requiring evacuation by the Indian government.