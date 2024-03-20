The Goat Life: AR Rahman's Soul Stirring Video Song Periyone to Drop Today

Hyderabad: Blessy, a National Award-winning director, is making a comeback after many years with the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, which will be released in other languages as The Goat Life. The film will be released on March 28 and stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Now, in the latest update, makers have revealed the date for the release of the video song Periyone.

Taking to Instagram, production banner Mythri Movie Makers wrote: "Periyone, (All language versions) a melodious plea for hope and deliverance. Video song coming out today! #Periyone #TheGoatLife #Aadujeevitham" AR Rahman and Resul Pookutty, both Oscar winners, did the music and sound design for the film.

The audio premiere of the film was held on March 10 at the Adlux Convention Centre in Angamaly, which saw musical master A R Rahman deliver live versions of the soundtracks for this much anticipated flick. Talking about the songs at the event, Rahman opened up about how he composed music for the film. He recounted director Blessy asking him to compose one of the songs, to which he requested for the lyrics.

He further said: "Rafeeq contributed some lovely lyrics, after which I finished the tune. But I felt like I needed something more, so we wrote the Periyone song, and that's how it was made." Interestingly, the opening two lines of this song were written by AR Rahman, not Rafeeq Ahammed.

Adding to it lyricist Rafeeq said: "Blessy Sir, as we all know, is a perfectionist. So, much like Najeeb was troubled in the film, I was also troubled by Blessy sir. Even during COVID, when we couldn't meet in person to discuss the songs, we were able to extract his ideas and make the music that he desired."

Rafeeq also stated that writing lyrics for Rahman's musical composition proved difficult. "Writing lyrics in Rahman's style is not a simple process. We had to depict two different emotions in the film: Najeeb's loneliness and helplessness amid the deserts, and his hope in life. I have not seen the film yet, but I am confident that when it will be released, it will be the next big thing."

The audio premiere was attended by several celebrities, including Mohanlal, Blessy, Tovino Thomas, Vineeth Kumar, Roshan Mathew, Rajisha Vijayan, Vincy Aloshious, and Sathyan Anthikad. Blessy's Malayalam film Aadujeevitham will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada on March 28 under the title The Goat Life. Aadujeevitham is an adaptation of renowned Malayalam writer Benyamin's Goat Days, which was inspired by the horrible experiences of real-life migrant labourer Najeeb Ahmed while herding animals in the Saudi Arabian desert.