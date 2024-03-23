Prithviraj Rejected Offers from Chiranjeevi Twice Citing Same Excuse; Read How Megastar Reacted

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 23, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

Prithviraj Rejected Offers from Chiranjeevi Twice Citing Same Excuse; Read How Megastar Reacted

Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals he had to turn down offers from superstar Chiranjeevi twice. During The Goat Life Promotions in Hyderabad, Prithviraj reveals what made him say not to the megastar and how he reacted to his reasoning.

Hyderabad: Prithviraj Sukumaran is busy promoting his upcoming film, The Goat Life, also known as Aadujeevitham. Helmed by Blessy, the survival drama is based on a true story and will be in theaters on March 28. During The Goat Life promotions in Hyderabad, Prithviraj shared that he had to turn down a role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in 2019 due to his commitment to Blessy's film. Despite saying no twice, Chiranjeevi still has a good relationship with him.

At a recent promotional event, Prithviraj expressed his worry about Chiranjeevi understanding his reasons and possibly seeing them as excuses or lies. Chiranjeevi had initially approached Prithvi through Suhasini Maniratnam in 2018 for a role in "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy." Prithvi was honoured but explained his dedication to The Goat Life, a project he had waited ten years for, during which he prepared for the role by growing a beard and losing weight. Chiranjeevi understood his situation this time.

Years later, after Prithvi became a director with the hit film Lucifer, Chiranjeevi bought its rights and invited Prithvi as the chief guest for a promotional event of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in Kerala. Chiranjeevi even proposed making a Telugu version of Lucifer, but Prithvi declined again, citing his commitment to another project requiring physical transformation. Chiranjeevi humorously remarked on Prithvi's consistent reasoning and said, "Hey! A few years ago, you told the same story."

Despite turning down offers, Prithviraj admires Chiranjeevi's kindness and occasional messages, even receiving one from Chiranjeevi's son, Ram Charan, during the release of the Telugu remake of Lucifer, titled GodFather. The actor said that he hopes to collaborate with them in the future.

