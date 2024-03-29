Aadujeevitham-The Goat Life BO Day 1: Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer off to a Record-Breaking Start

Hyderabad: On its first day of release, Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life made box office history. The survival drama, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, opened well at the box office, with first day figures breaking previous records. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 7.45 crore in all languages in India on Thursday. It was noteworthy for its high theatre occupancy rates, with Malayalam topping the list at 57.79 percent, followed by Tamil (17.84 percent), Telugu (14.46%), Kannada (4.14 percent), and Hindi (4.14 percent).

As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the Malayalam version of the film earned Rs 6.50 crore, while the Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi language versions added another Rs 1 crore to the film's first-day total. Aadujeevitham has had one of the best starts for a Malayalam film in India, with an all-India gross collection of more than Rs 9 crore (official figures have yet to be released). Aadujeevitham is expected to have a strong opening weekend thanks to positive word-of-mouth and positive reviews.

If the film's reception holds up, the Blessy directorial could become yet another blockbuster from the Malayalam industry, following latest blockbusters like Bramayugam, Manjummel Boys, and Premalu. With the massive figure, Aadujeevitham has scored past Premalu's day one collection of 0.9 crore. The film's opening is nearly twice as much as the Rs 3.3 cr opening of Manjummel Boys and 3.1- crore of Bramayugam.

Talking about the film, Blessy wrote, directed, and co-produced it, which is an adaptation of Benyamin's 2008 best-selling novel of the same name. The novel was inspired by a true incident. Blessy was joined by Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams as co-producers, while AR Rahman composed the original songs and score.