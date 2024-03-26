Suriya Hails Prithviraj Sukumaran's Passion, Extends Best Wishes Ahead of The Goat Life Release

After Prabhas and Fahad Faasil, now Suriya lauds Prithviraj Sukumaran's passion for his upcoming survival drama The Goat Life, also known at Adujeevitham, which was in the making for over a decade. Taking to social media, Suriya extends best wishes for The Goat Life releasing on March 29.

Hyderabad: Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming film, The Goat Life, has not only sparked excitement among audiences but has also garnered attention from celebrities. After Prabhas and Fahadh Faasil, joining the chorus of anticipation, Suriya recently took to social media to extend his heartfelt wishes to the team behind the movie, which has been in the making for over a decade.

Directed by Blessy, The Goat Life, also known as Aadujeevitham, is set to hit theaters on March 29, marking a significant milestone for Malayalam cinema. Suriya, acknowledging the dedication and effort poured into the project, lauded the team's commitment to bringing the story to life.

He expressed, "14 years of passion to tell a story of survival #Aadujeevitham This transformation & effort to put this together can happen only once in a lifetime! Heartiest wishes to @DirectorBlessy & Team @PrithviOfficial & @arrahman Sir for a grand release" In response, Prithviraj expressed gratitude for Suriya's support, highlighting the camaraderie shared between the two actors.

Based on the acclaimed Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, The Goat Life promises to be a spectacular survival drama, boasting a stellar cast including Prithviraj, Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Shobha Mohan. The film's soundtrack, composed by AR Rahman further amplifies the anticipation surrounding its release.

