Aadujeevitham AKA The Goat Life Review: Kamal Haasan Lauds Prithviraj Sukumaran's Survival Drama

Hyderabad: Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is all geared up for the release of his upcoming Malayalam survival drama Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life), directed by Blessy. The movie is set to be released on Thursday, March 28. Following a special screening of the movie, veteran actor Kamal Haasan shared his review of The Goat Life in a video released by the film's team on Tuesday.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Prithviraj Sukumaran posted a video wherein Kamal Haasan and others shared their reviews of the film. Kamal Haasan, in his review of The Goat Life, stated by expressing gratitude towards the filmmaker, Blessy. He acknowledged the dedication and effort put into the film, believing that the story truly resonated with someone's real experiences - referring to Najeeb, on whose life the film is based.

"Mani Ratnam (who was also present at the screening) wondered how you worked. In the interval, you feel like drinking more water. Your thirst for making a different kind of cinema is also seen," he said. Furthermore, he appreciated a particular scene involving Prithviraj, highlighting the unexpected depth achieved. Haasan referred to The Goat Life as 'excellent' and encouraged the audience to support the film.

Director Mani Ratnam praised the breathtaking visuals and Prithviraj's remarkable performance. He expressed admiration for the entire team's efforts, acknowledging the challenges faced in bringing such a project to fruition.

Filmmaker Blessy devoted 16 years to the creation of this film. The film was announced in 2018, almost a decade after the initial discussions between Blessy and Prithviraj. The movie is an adaptation of the acclaimed Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, which narrates a true story. In the flick, Prithviraj portrays Najeeb, a Kerala immigrant labourer forced into servitude as a goat herder on a remote farm in Saudi Arabia.