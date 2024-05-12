ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mother's Day 2024: Mohanlal in Throwback Gem with Mom, Mahesh Babu Hails 'Two Incredible Women'

Mohanlal and Mahesh Babu mark Mother's Day 2024 with heartfelt posts on social media. While the Malayalam superstar drops a throwback gem with his mother, Mahesh Babu hails his late mom and wife Namrata Shirodkar in a touching post.
Hyderabad: As the world commemorates Mother's Day 2024, the universal embrace of maternal love, warmth, and compassion fills hearts everywhere. Even amidst their busy schedules, celebrities like the Malayalam screen Icon Mohanlal and the Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu took to social media to honour and celebrate the profound influence of mothers in their lives.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Mohanlal shared a throwback gem on the occasion of Mother's Day 2024. The 63-year-old superstar dropped an endearing image of what appears to be from his adolescence days. In the monochrome image, Mohanlal is seen standing beside his mother, Santhakumari Nair, sitting in a chair clad in a saree. Sharing the post, Mohanlal wrote, "Happy Mother's Day" followed by a red heart emoji.

Similarly, Mahesh Babu paid tribute to his late mother, Indira Devi, and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, with a touching post on social media. Alongside a collage of the two women, he expressed gratitude for shaping his life with love and strength.

"Celebrating the two incredible women who have shaped my life with love, strength, and humility…♥️♥️♥️ Also wishing a Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful mothers out there!♥️," wrote Mahesh Babu on Instagram. In response, Namrata reciprocated the love in the comment section, expressing her affection for Mahesh.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is gearing up for the release of his directorial debut, Barroz, slated for release on September 12 during the Onam festival season. He also has L2: Empuraan directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tharun Moorthy's upcoming film, tentatively titled L360, alongside Shobana in his kitty.

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, is gearing up for SS Rajamlouli's jungle adventure film, tentatively titled SSMB29, after his last appearance in Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram.

