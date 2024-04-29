SSMB29: Mahesh Babu's Makeover Sparks Buzz for SS Rajamouli Collaboration - Watch

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu is preparing for his forthcoming project tentatively titled SSMB29, which will be helmed by none other than the renowned SS Rajamouli. A recent video of the actor at a wedding went viral on social media. The images show Mahesh in long hair and a beefed-up appearance. Fans believe it's his look for filmmaker SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29.

Undoubtedly, this is a classy Mahesh avatar, since he has grown his hair long, like he did previously. Fans of the actor are always up for developments on his upcoming project with director SS Rajamouli. And now their anticipation has been sparked by Mahesh's recent appearance, as they were able to catch a glimpse of the actor's new look, which they assume is for the big project.

Based on the images, Mahesh Babu appears to have put on weight despite typically having a fit body. In the few pictures and videos, fans could see his muscular biceps. The actor is seen in the widely circulated photos attending the function with his daughter Sitra Ghattamaneni and wife Namrata Shirodkar. Reacting to the now viral videos, a fan called him Greek God. Others too were stunned to see his transformation.

Talking about the highly anticipated film SSMB29 at an event in Japan, director SS Rajamouli revealed details about the film saying: "We've finished writing and are currently preparing for production. However, we still need to finish casting. The only person who is locked is the lead, Mahesh Babu. He's a talented actor. He's well known to many of you. He is really attractive."