Kurchi Madathapetti Goes Global, Mahesh Babu-Sreeleela's Song Makes Waves at NBA Halftime - Watch

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela's catchy song Kurchi Madathapetti from the movie Guntur Kaaram recently made waves at an unexpected venue—the halftime show of an NBA game in the US. Fans of the actors were overjoyed to witness this global recognition for their favorite song.

The official social media handle of Guntur Kaaram shared a video of the electrifying moment, stating, "Witness the #KurchiMadathaPetti mania spreading globally! Superstar @urstrulymahesh's electrifying #KurchiMadathaPetti dance lit up the Toyota Center in Houston during the NBA game halftime. #GunturKaaram." The lively performance, set to the peppy beats composed by Thaman S, featured Indian dancers showcasing their moves on the basketball court.

Excited fans took to social media to express their delight. One fan exclaimed, "Kurchi Madathapetti goes global," while another hailed it as the "Song of the decade." The unexpected surprise of hearing the song during an NBA halftime left many fans thrilled, with one writing, "Definitely wasn’t expecting Kurchi Madthapetti at the NBA half time." The buzz around "#KurchiMadathaPetti" continues to dominate discussions.

In another exciting event, Sreeleela and Sivakarthikeyan wowed the audience at the Anantara Cultural Fiesta 2024 event in Chennai by dancing to the tunes of Guntur Kaaram. Sreeleela even took the stage to teach Sivakarthikeyan the signature steps of the song, leading to a memorable performance by the duo.

Looking ahead, both Mahesh and Sreeleela have exciting projects on the horizon. While Mahesh is gearing up for a film under the direction of SS Rajamouli, Sreeleela is set to star alongside Pawan Kalyan in Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Despite the mixed reviews for Guntur Kaaram, the duo's popularity continues to soar, promising more entertainment for their fans in the future.