SSMB29: Mahesh Babu Shares Glimpse of Intense Training Amid Germany's 'Freezing Temperatures'

Hyderabad: South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu, currently in Germany for preparations related to his upcoming film SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli, has given fans a sneak peek into his adventurous side. The Guntur Kaaram actor took to social media to share a series of captivating photos from his trekking expedition in the scenic Black Forest.

In the midst of freezing temperatures, Mahesh Babu explored the breathtaking landscapes of the Black Forest, showcasing a different facet of his personality. The actor posted the pictures on his social media handles with the caption, "Trekking in the Black Forest in freezing temperatures #BadenBaden #Nature #BlackForest."

The images depict Mahesh Babu surrounded by towering trees and traversing through the picturesque terrain, highlighting the serene beauty of the Black Forest. The actor's enthusiasm for nature and adventure is evident in the candid snapshots, providing fans with a glimpse into his off-screen escapades.

Notably, Mahesh Babu's wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar seems to be feeling the distance as she expressed her emotions in the comment section. She wrote, "missing missing out and missing you," reflecting the heartfelt sentiments of being separated from her husband during his exploratory journey.

As Mahesh Babu continues his preparations for the highly-anticipated film, SSMB29, under the directorial expertise of SS Rajamouli, these glimpses into his off-duty moments add a personal touch to the actor's larger-than-life image. Fans eagerly await further updates on the film and appreciate Mahesh Babu for sharing his travel experiences with them.

The untitled project helmed by SS Rajamouli has already generated immense buzz, given the stellar combination of the renowned director and the charismatic actor.