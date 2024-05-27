Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone to Portray THIS Role in Prabhas Starrer?

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, are all set for its release, scheduled for June 27. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this sci-fi epic has been in the making for several years, overcoming numerous delays along the way. With the first instalment of this two-part series just around the corner, speculation is rife about the film's details, including the latest buzz surrounding Deepika Padukone's character.

Reports suggest that much like Prabhas, Deepika's character will also have a mythological connection, with the actor set to portray the reincarnation of goddess Lakshmi, aptly named Padma in the movie. Although the actor's on-screen look has been teased in various posters and trailers, the specifics of her character and name remain unconfirmed.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, is reportedly set to miss out on the promotional activities for Kalki 2898 AD, which are slated to kick off with the trailer launch in early June.

Initially greenlit as Project K in 2020, this magnum opus promises to transport audiences to uncharted territories in Indian cinema, as per the makers. The official title, Kalki 2898 AD, was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in July 2023.

Produced by Aswini Dutt, founder of Vyjayanthi Movies, this multilingual, big-budget film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Additionally, Keerthy Suresh will lend her voice to Bujji, a futuristic vehicle in the film.