SS Rajamouli Spills on SSMB29; Says 'I Will Bring Mahesh Babu Here' during RRR Screening in Japan

Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli is currently in Japan to attend a special screening of his magnum opus RRR there. The film, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, has been in theatres for 513 days. The film was released globally on March 24, 2022. In 2023, the film received two Golden Globes and an Academy Award for the song Naatu Naatu, created by MM Keeravani.

To commemorate this unprecedented run, the filmmaker visited Japan to attend a special screening. During this time, he spoke to his audience, who were eager to learn about his next project. While talking to his fans, Rajamouli provided a significant information on his forthcoming movie with Mahesh Babu.

Rajamouli confirmed that the film's screenplay had been completed. He stated, "We completed the writing & it is in the pre-production process. The only hero is locked, his name is @urstrulyMahesh. He is very handsome. Hopefully we finish the film a little bit fast & during the release I will bring him here."

He also stated that, with the exception of Mahesh Babu, the rest of the cast is still to be decided. As per reports, the construction of sets has commenced in Hyderabad's Gachibowli neighbourhood. The construction work is expected to be completed by the end of May. Rajamouli will begin filming in June, with Mahesh Babu. It will apparently take more than two years to be completed, with extensive filming scheduled in several global locations.

Talking about RRR, the film continues to enchant audiences worldwide even two years after its debut. The film not only had a tremendous influence in India, but it also received global recognition. During the special screening of the film in Japan, Rajamouli met a special fan who sent him 1,000 origami cranes and a note that touched his heart. Sharing pictures of the gift on his Instagram account, Rajamouli expressed his gratitude towards the 83-year-old fan.