Women's Day 2024: Mahesh Babu Honours Women in His Life with Heartfelt Post

Mahesh Babu extends heartfelt wishes as he celebrates presence of women in his life on International Women's Day 2024. The actor expresses gratitude to the special women in his life for the love, courage, and happiness that they bring into his life.

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu celebrated International Women’s Day by honoring the special women in his life with a heartfelt post on social media. He shared a touching collage featuring his mother, wife Namrata Shirodkar, and beloved daughter Sitara.

Extending greetings on Women's Day 2024, Mahesh Babu expressed gratitude for their love, courage, and happiness. Mahesh often expresses his affection for Namrata and shares delightful stories about their children, particularly Sitara, who has her own popular Instagram account. Sharing collage of the three important females in his life, Mahesh wrote, " "For all the love, courage and happiness you all bring into my life. Happy Women's Day!" followed by red heart emojis.

Recently, Mahesh delighted fans with a stylish photo on Instagram, showcasing his timeless charm in a denim jacket and white t-shirt, captioned "Laser focus!" Soon after he shared the post, his wife, Namrata, responded with a flurry of fire emojis, showing her admiration.

On the film front, Mahesh was last seen in Guntur Kaaram, and is gearing up for SS Rajamouli's ambitious jungle adventure, tentatively titled SSMB29. The film, touted as India's most expensive production to date, promises excitement with Mahesh reportedly portraying 8 distinct looks. Set in the Amazon, this collaboration marks Mahesh's first venture with Rajamouli, generating anticipation among fans.

