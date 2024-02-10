Mahesh Babu Goes Mushy on 19th Wedding Anniversary, Namrata Says 'Love You Today and Always'

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu celebrated his 19th wedding anniversary with wife Namrata Shirodkar by sharing a nostalgic photo on Instagram. The picture, capturing one of their earliest moments together as a couple, accompanied a heartfelt message from Mahesh, wishing Namrata joy and expressing gratitude for their shared journey of love, laughter, and life's precious moments.

Wishing Namrata on 19th wedding anniversary, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Here’s to us: partners in love, laughter, and all of life’s beautiful moments! Happy anniversary NSG❤️." Namrata was also quick in reciprocating love coming her way and wrote, "Love you today and always," followed by several heart emojis.

Their love story blossomed when they first met on the set of the movie Vamsi in 2000, eventually leading to their marriage on February 10, 2005. The couple is blessed with a son named Gautam and a daughter named Sitara Ghattamaneni. Namrata, recognized for her role opposite Salman Khan in the song O Jaana Na Jaana from the film Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, paused her acting career after tying the knot with Mahesh.

Mahesh was last seen in Guntur Kaaram directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film garnered moderate success at the box office following its release during the Sankranthi festival. The movie is now available for streaming on Netflix in various languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Despite facing competition from Teje Sajja's HanuMan, which became a favorite among audiences, Guntur Kaaram managed to hold its ground during the festive season in Telugu-speaking states.

Next in line for Mahesh is SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated project, tentatively titled SSMB29. The film promises a thrilling, globe-trotting adventure on the lines of Indiana Jones series, and is reportedly the most expensive production in the history of Indian cinema. While speculation suggests Deepika Padukone may star opposite Mahesh in the adventure saga, official confirmation from the makers is awaited. Mahesh has already commenced prepping for his role for SSMB29.