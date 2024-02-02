Following Supreme Court's Ruling, Srimanthudu Makers Respond to 7 Year Old Plagiarism Case

Hyderabad: After a lapse of 7 years, the makers of Mahesh Babu satrrer Srimanthudu respond to accusations of plagiarism. In 2015, Srimanthudu stormed the Telugu film industry with its commercial success. Trouble, however, brewed for the filmmakers when Telugu writer Sarath Chandra, also known as RD Wilson, filed a plagiarism case against them in 2017 at the Nampally Criminal Court and City Civil Court.

Despite their efforts to quash the case in the Supreme Court, Srimanthudu makers' plea was dismissed on January 30, paving the way for further legal proceedings in the Telangana High Court. Following this development, the makers of Srimanthudu, who had maintained silence for the past seven years, released an official statement urging caution and restraint in drawing conclusions prematurely.

Srimanthudu Makers Respond to 7 Year Old Plagiarism Case

The statement shared on Mythri Movie Makers' official social media handles reads: "As the matter is currently in the legal review, with no hearings or verdict to date, we urge media and commentators to refrain from premature conclusion. We emphasise the importance of basing discourse on informed comparison and legal outcomes."

Furthermore, the statement implored individuals to discern the distinctions between the works. "We appeal for patience and trust in the legal process, advocating for the principles of fairness and integrity."

Meanwhile, novelist Sarath, in an interview with a local TV channel, noted that Mahesh Babu, Koratala Siva, and others associated with the film felt compelled to issue a statement following the Supreme Court's ruling. He clarified that his pursuit isn't about monetary compensation but about receiving credit for his work. "This is not about money; it's about recognition as a writer. Koratala Siva should face consequences both in court and within the film industry," he asserted.

The writer asserted that he possesses evidence for his claims and intends to file a case against Mahesh Babu, alleging his involvement.

Srimanthudu narrates the tale of a millionaire's son who delves into rural development to win the affection of his love interest. However, he evolves into a socially responsible individual and challenges his father by spearheading the development of their native village, confronting anyone who obstructs progress. Apart from Mahesh Babu, the film features Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Sukanya, and Vennela Kishore, among others.