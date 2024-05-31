Global Day of Parents: Honouring Guardians Worldwide

Hyderabad: The world observes the Global Day of Parents every year on June 1. This day aims to honour the vital role that parents play in the lives of their children and the general well-being of society. This day offers a chance to recognise and honour the commitment, affection, and sacrifices made by parents everywhere.

History

• The UN General Assembly declared the first-ever Global Day of Parents in 2012. Ever since it has been marked annually on June 1 to honour parents from every corner of the world.

• This day is also used as a platform to promote responsible parenting and to educate parents on happy parenting. A lot of educational activities are held all over the world for parents to learn about parenting and from each other's parenting styles.

• Global Day of Parents was primarily a celebration that started in countries like the United States of America, Philippines and South Korea. The United States of America celebrated Parents Day on the fourth Sunday of July, and South Korea celebrated Parents Day on the 8th of May. United Nations declared the Global Day of Parents to be held on the 1st of June every year in the year 2012.

Significance of the Global Day of Parents

• The Global Day of Parents is an important event that looks at the role of a mother, a father or a guardian in building their children's future. The day recognises the efforts of parents as they play a major role in the social, mental and physical development of their kids. It gives them an opportunity to thank them for their unconditional dedication.

• The day promotes the conception of good parenting to parents around the globe. They are motivated to give their child an emotional and loving environment to grow.

• Global Day of Parents celebrates the efforts of all guardians, including biological parents, step-parents, relatives, and adoptive parents. This day honours everyone around the world who has dedicated their lives to nurturing a child.

Role of parents in child development

• Parents play a crucial role in a child's development, encompassing numerous and varied responsibilities. They provide everything a child needs during their growth and formative years.

• Parents contribute to developing focus, concentration, and self-control in their children. They also improve critical thinking, empathy, perspective, making connections, and communication.

• "The attitude that you have as a parent is what your kids will learn from, more than what you tell them. They remember what you are." These words by Jim Henson alarm us about the role of parents in a child's life and justify the impact and influence of parents in a child's life.

Celebration of Global Parent's Day

Celebrating the Global Day of Parents can be as simple as letting your parents or guardians know how thankful you are for their love and commitment. Buy a card or a gift for your loved ones or take them out on a lunch or dinner date. Watch a favourite movie together or you can watch a movie about parents and kids. Exchange your thoughts on parenting with your family and listen to their experiences.