ETV Bharat / state

DRI Arrests Senior Air India Express Crew Member in Gold Smuggling Probe

author img

By PTI

Published : 19 hours ago

A male crew member of Air India Express was arrested by Kerala Police in gold smuggling case. This is the first case in India where an airline crew member was apprehended for smuggling gold by concealing it in the rectum.

DRI Arrests Senior Air India Express Crew Member in Gold Smuggling Probe
Representational photo (Getty Images Photo)

Kannur (Kerala): Initiating a comprehensive investigation into the gold smuggling incident involving a female crew member of an Air India Express flight, DRI sleuths on Friday arrested a senior male crew member of the same airline on Friday for his alleged "significant role" in recruiting her into the smuggling ring.

According to a source, Suhail Thanalot, a senior crew member of AIE and a native of Thillenkeri in Kannur district, was apprehended following intelligence and evidence compiled by the DRI regarding his involvement in the gold smuggling incident.

He was apprehended three days after Surabhi Khatun, who belongs to Kolkata, was arrested by the DRI for allegedly attempting to smuggle nearly one kilogram of gold from Muscat to Kannur by concealing it in her rectum. She was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

According to the source, Suhail, who has around 10 years' experience as cabin crew, is suspected of playing a significant role in recruiting Khatun into the smuggling syndicate. He will be produced before the judicial magistrate with a request for remand, the source said.

With regard to Khatun's arrest, Air India Express had confirmed that Customs was investigating an incident involving their employee.

"We confirm that an incident is being investigated by the Customs authorities at CNN (Kannur) airport involving an employee. We are cooperating with the investigative authorities," a spokesperson of the airline had said. The airline, however, has not reacted to the arrest of Suhail.

Based on specific intelligence by DRI Cochin, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI - Kannur) intercepted Khatun. Her personal search had resulted in the recovery of 960 grams of smuggled gold in compound form that was concealed in her rectum.

This is the first case in India where an airline crew member has been apprehended for smuggling gold by concealing it in the rectum, the source had claimed.

TAGGED:

AIR INDIAN EXPRESSAIRLINEGOLD SMUGGLINGDRIKERALA GOLD SMUGGLING PROBE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.