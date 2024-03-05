SSMB29: 8 Distinct Looks for Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's Jungle Adventure

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu, known for his recent role in the Trivikram Srinivas film Guntur Kaaram, is gearing up for his next project, tentatively titled SSMB29, directed by none other than SS Rajamouli. Despite its moderate performance, Guntur Kaaram managed to garner significant box office revenue, signaling anticipation for Mahesh Babu's upcoming venture. SSMB29 promises to be an extravagant globe-trotting adventure, with recent updates revealing details about Mahesh' look and production team scouting locations as far as Germany's Black Forest.

According to latest buzz around SSMB29, Mahesh Babu is said to be donning eight distinct looks, meticulously curated and finalised by SS Rajamouli himself. The production team has remained tight-lipped about the project, heightening curiosity among fans. SSMB29 marks Rajamouli's next directorial venture following the success of RRR, which even clinched an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

MM Keeravaani, the musical genius behind RRR's acclaimed soundtrack, will once again mesmerise audiences with his compositions for SSMB29. The ambitious project is backed by KL Narayana under Durga Arts, promising a cinematic spectacle of epic proportions.

However, eager fans may need to exercise patience as SSMB29's production timeline suggests a lengthy two to three-year journey, typical of Rajamouli's meticulous filmmaking process. This extended timeframe implies a potential hiatus for Mahesh Babu, reminiscent of his gap between Guntur Kaaram and his previous release, Sarakaru Vaari Paata.

Amidst speculation, Vijayendra Prasad, Rajamouli's father and ace screenwriter, hinted at SSMB29's groundbreaking narrative set against the backdrop of the Amazon forest. The film is rumored to feature an ensemble cast, including foreign actors, and is touted as a technological marvel with a staggering budget of approximately Rs. 1000 crores. While the title Maharaj is being considered for this magnum opus, details surrounding its storyline and cast continue to intrigue cinephiles.