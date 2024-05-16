Eight Killed, One Injured after Two Vehicles Collide on Indore-Ahmedabad Highway in Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Indore/Dhar: Eight people succumbed to death and another one remained injured after an SUV they were travelling in collided with another vehicle, police said.

The incident took place on the busy Indore-Ahmedabad Highway near Betma in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district late on Wednesday night. Soon after the incident, the Betma police team reached the spot and started the rescue operation. It is reported that the incident occurred due to the burst tyre of the car, which collided with a truck parked on the road.

Following this, Umakant Chaudhary, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (rural) said, "We received information about a Bolero car accident on the Indore-Ahmedabad Highway in Betwa Police Station limits. There were nine people in the vehicle, and eight of them were killed. All the people were going towards Guna."

"Of those eight people killed in the accident, one is a police constable. All the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the other person injured in the incident has been taken to the hospital," he added.

According to sources, some people from the Bhilala community living in Guna were coming from Bagh Tanda in Dhar district and were going towards Guna. The car collided with a truck parked on the road at the Ghatabilod bypass on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway, sources confirmed.