Air Canada Delhi-Toronto Flight Gets Bomb Threat

By PTI

Published : 15 hours ago

An email alleging a bomb onboard an Air Canada flight to Toronto from Delhi's IGI Airport triggered panic among passengers and authorities. However, subsequent security measures found no evidence of a threat, leading officials to declare it a hoax and pursue legal action.

Air Canada Delhi-Toronto Flight Gets Bomb Threat, Nothing Suspicious Found
Air Canada Plane (IANS Photo)

New Delhi: Panic gripped an Air Canada Toronto-bound flight after the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here received an email claiming a bomb had been planted on the airplane, officials said on Wednesday. The threat turned out to be a hoax.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) office received an email at 10.50 pm on Tuesday stating that a bomb had been planted in the Delhi-Toronto Air Canada flight, the officials said.

"Following standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted and nothing suspicious was found," a senior police officer said. Legal action in the matter is being taken, he said.

