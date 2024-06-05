From Star to Sansad: List of Celebs Who Won in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Hyderabad: The Lok Sabha Elections of 2024 were not just about politics; they were a stage where the glitz and glamour of the Indian entertainment industry collided with the serious business of governance. From the scenic hills of Himachal Pradesh to the bustling streets of West Bengal, celebrities continued to make their presence felt in the political landscape.

With the Lok Sabha election 2024 now concluded and the results declared, have a look at the celebrities who have emerged victorious in this high-stakes political showdown.

Kangana Ranaut:

Bollywood's fiery Kangana Ranaut, known for her outspokenness and recent alignment with the BJP, emerged victorious in her hometown of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, amidst stiff competition from political stalwarts. Her triumph against established names like Vikramaditya Singh and Pratibha Singh marked a significant milestone in her political journey.

Suresh Gopi:

BJP candidate and Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi secured victory in Kerala's Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, becoming the first MP of the saffron brigade from the state. His win reflected the changing political dynamics in the region.

Pawan Kalyan:

The founder of Jana Sena Party, Pawan Kalyan, sent ripples of joy through his fan base by clinching victory in Pithapuram, Andhra Pradesh. His win against YSRCP's Vanga Geetha Viswanatham reaffirmed his popularity and influence in the political arena.

Arun Govil:

Renowned for his portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, Arun Govil captured the imagination of voters in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, eventually emerging triumphant after an intense battle. His journey from the small screen to the political arena symbolized the fusion of art and governance.

Manoj Tiwari:

Bhojpuri superstar and BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari emerged victorious from the North-East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, defeating his nearest rival, former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar. His win reflected the resonance of his star power with the electorate.

Hema Malini:

Veteran actress Hema Malini showcased her political prowess by securing a win for the BJP from the Mathura constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Her victory against 16 other candidates exemplified her enduring popularity and appeal among the electorate.

Shatrughan Sinha:

Shatrughan Sinha, the veteran actor running for the Asansol seat in West Bengal as a candidate of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), secured victory, adding another feather to his illustrious cap. His transition from the silver screen to the political stage underscored his commitment to public service.

Ravi Kishan:

Actor and BJP candidate Ravi Kishan basked in the glory of victory in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, following a spirited campaign. His electoral triumph against formidable opponents highlighted his growing influence in the political landscape.

June Malia:

Trinamool Congress candidate and Bengali actor June Malia tasted victory in Medinipur, West Bengal, further solidifying her position as a formidable force in regional politics.

Satabdi Roy:

Bengali actor and three-time Trinamool MP, Satabdi Roy, emerged victorious in Birbhum, defeating 11 contenders to retain her seat and continue her legacy of service to the people.

Dev Adhikary and Hiran Chatterjee:

In the battleground of Ghatal constituency, West Bengal, the clash of titans unfolded between Trinamool Congress' Dev Adhikary and Bharatiya Janata Party's Hiran Chatterjee. Ultimately, Dev emerged victorious, signaling a new chapter in his political journey.

Locket Chatterjee and Rachana Banerjee:

In the cultural hub of Kolkata, the electoral rivalry between BJP's Locket Chatterjee and Trinamool Congress' Rachana Banerjee captivated the public imagination. Rachana's historic win in her electoral debut showcased the power of determination and perseverance.

As the curtains fall on the Lok Sabha Election of 2024, all eyes are now on the newcomers, eager to see how they navigate the world of politics. Meanwhile, the seasoned veterans of the silver screen continued to prove that they are here to stay.