MP: 8 Dead, 24 Injured in Three Accidents in Seoni, Rajgarh, Chhindwara

Eight persons were killed and more than 20 injured in separate road accidents in Seoni, Rajgarh and Chhindwara districts in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, police officials said on Monday.
Seoni/Rajgarh/Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Eight persons were killed and more than 20 injured in separate road accidents in Seoni, Rajgarh and Chhindwara districts in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, police officials said on Monday. In Seoni, three persons were killed and five injured, including a bride and groom, when a SUV overturned at 11am on Monday in Hinotia village, said Aadegaon police station in charge Pooja Chowkse said.

She identified the deceased as Anuradha (13), driver Mukesh Dhurve (25) and Dhirulal Uikey (55), adding that the two seriously injured persons, including the groom, have been taken to Jabalpur for advanced treatment. In Rajgarh, two persons were killed and 15 injured when a military truck and two other vehicles collided at around 10am on national highway 46 near Pilukhedi under Kurawar police station limits, an official said.

"Prima facie, the accident occurred after one of the tyres of the military truck burst, causing it to collide with a private bus and an SUV. Om Kori, the cleaner of the bus, and a passenger named Hariom Shivhare died on the spot," Kurawar police station in charge Mehtab Singh Thakur said.

The 15 injured includes two military personnel who have been referred to Bhopal for treatment, he said. In Chhindwara district, three women were killed and four were seriously injured when their SUV overturned at around 10 pm on Sunday at Muari mines, said Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Pratap Singh.

"The SUV driver lost control following which the vehicle overturned into a pit. The injured persons were taken to Parasia hospital and then to the district hospital in Chhindwara," he said. He identified the deceased as Hiramani, Sushila Sholekar and Indumati, all aged fifty-five.

