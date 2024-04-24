Barroz: Fans Go Gaga after BTS Video from Mohanlal's Directorial Debut Surfaces Online - Watch

Hyderabad: Mohanlal reigns as a legendary actor in the world of Malayalam cinema with a string of successful movies to his name. The superstar is now stepping into the director's chair for the first time with the 3D fantasy drama, Barroz. A behind-the-scenes (BTS) video was shared online on Wednesday, and the sneak peek of his highly-awaited directorial debut has ignited a frenzy of excitement among fans.

Production house Aashirvad Cinemas recently dropped a BTS video on YouTube, offering a glimpse of Mohanlal's directorial journey. The video displays Mohanlal's directorial mastery as he drives the narrative with unwavering dedication, setting the stage for a thrilling cinematic experience. Fueling the already high expectations surrounding his directorial debut, this video elevates the anticipation for the fantasy drama.

Through snippets of pivotal moments, the video takes viewers into the enchanting universe of Barroz. It is evident that the film holds the promise of an enthralling adventure that will captivate audiences of all generations. With a blend of fantastical elements and Mohanlal's artistic vision, Barroz is poised to deliver a mesmerising tale that will resonate with viewers young and old alike.

Based on Jijo Punnoose's novel, Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, this project marks Mohanlal's debut as a director in Indian cinema. Meanwhile, apart from filming Barroz, Mohanlal reunites on screen with Shobana after a long break in Tharun Moorthy's forthcoming venture, tentatively titled L360. Fans can also anticipate his role in the much-anticipated action-packed drama L2: Empuraan, helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.