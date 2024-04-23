Viral Alert! Mohanlal Dances To SRK's Zinda Banda Song, Shares Heartwarming Moment with Mammootty

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Viral Alert! Mohanlal Dances To SRK's Zinda Banda Song, Shares Heartwarming Moment with Mammootty

Mohanlal lit up the stage with his dynamic performance at a recent awards gala, grooving to Shah Rukh Khan's dance number Zinda Banda from the movie Jawan. Another heartwarming moment from the event captured Mohanlal's heartfelt gesture to Mammootty.

Hyderabad: Malayalam screen icon Mohanlal's recent dance performance at an award show has sent his fans into a frenzy, flooding social media with excitement. He effortlessly grooved to Anirudh Ravichander's hit song Zinda Banda from the movie Jawan, captivating the audience with his moves. The pictures from the same award gala also captured a heartwarming moment between Mohanlal and Mammootty. Showcasing the endearing bond shared by these two superstars, the viral pictures shows Mohanlal planting a kiss on Mammootty's cheek.

In the videos shared by fan pages on social media, Mohanlal is seen donning an animal print shirt paired with a brown leather jacket and pants. The 63-year-old actor's electrifying act captivated audiences and earned praise from both his and SRK's fanbases.

His energetic performance, set to Shah Rukh Khan's Zinda Banda, earned him praise from both his and SRK's admirers. Social media platforms were abuzz with accolades for the 63-year-old superstar, with fans hailing his dance as a dream come true and lauding him as the "complete actor." Mohanlal's fondness for SRK isn't a recent revelation. Their bond shone through when Mohanlal wished SRK on his birthday in a heartfelt post on X last year.

As for his upcoming projects, Mohanlal is set to grace the screen in Kannappa alongside Prabhas and Akshay Kumar. Additionally, fans were thrilled by the announcement of Mohanlal reuniting with Shobana after two decades for an upcoming film. The duo, known for their remarkable collaborations in iconic films like Manichitrathazhu and Thenmavin Kombath, is poised to reignite their on-screen chemistry, much to the anticipation of fans.

Read More

  1. L360: Mohanlal-Shobhana Commence Shoot for Tharun Moorthy Directorial; Check out Pictures
  2. Rishab Shetty Meets Mohanlal, Fans Demand Latter's Cameo in Kantara 2
  3. 'Kazhikku Mone': Mohanlal Joins Instagram Trend Leaving Ardent Fans 'In Complete Awe'

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.