Viral Alert! Mohanlal Dances To SRK's Zinda Banda Song, Shares Heartwarming Moment with Mammootty

Hyderabad: Malayalam screen icon Mohanlal's recent dance performance at an award show has sent his fans into a frenzy, flooding social media with excitement. He effortlessly grooved to Anirudh Ravichander's hit song Zinda Banda from the movie Jawan, captivating the audience with his moves. The pictures from the same award gala also captured a heartwarming moment between Mohanlal and Mammootty. Showcasing the endearing bond shared by these two superstars, the viral pictures shows Mohanlal planting a kiss on Mammootty's cheek.

In the videos shared by fan pages on social media, Mohanlal is seen donning an animal print shirt paired with a brown leather jacket and pants. The 63-year-old actor's electrifying act captivated audiences and earned praise from both his and SRK's fanbases.

His energetic performance, set to Shah Rukh Khan's Zinda Banda, earned him praise from both his and SRK's admirers. Social media platforms were abuzz with accolades for the 63-year-old superstar, with fans hailing his dance as a dream come true and lauding him as the "complete actor." Mohanlal's fondness for SRK isn't a recent revelation. Their bond shone through when Mohanlal wished SRK on his birthday in a heartfelt post on X last year.

As for his upcoming projects, Mohanlal is set to grace the screen in Kannappa alongside Prabhas and Akshay Kumar. Additionally, fans were thrilled by the announcement of Mohanlal reuniting with Shobana after two decades for an upcoming film. The duo, known for their remarkable collaborations in iconic films like Manichitrathazhu and Thenmavin Kombath, is poised to reignite their on-screen chemistry, much to the anticipation of fans.