Rishab Shetty Meets Mohanlal, Fans Demand Latter's Cameo in Kantara 2

Hyderabad: Actor-director Rishab Shetty is considered one of the most esteemed and versatile figures in the film industry. Renowned for his exceptional acting in the blockbuster movie Kantara, Shetty is currently engrossed in the prequel project and is putting in his utmost effort to deliver a grand cinematic experience for his fans.

Recently, Rishab and his wife, Pragathi Shetty, had the privilege of meeting Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, a veteran in the industry with a longstanding successful career.

On Thursday, Rishab took to his social media handle and shared pictures with Mohanlal. The images capture Rishab and Pragathi Shetty posing with the legendary actor. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, he captioned, "An honour and a pleasure to meet the legendary @mohanlal sir!" (sic)

This heartwarming meeting garnered significant attention from fans, who filled the comments section with comments of admiration for both actors. Netizens praised the duo, with one fan referring to them as "Two dedicated performers."

Another fan wished for a potential collaboration between the two in the future, stating, "Hope in future you both collaborate for a movie." Another commented, "Thanks Rishabh. We look forward seeing him performing under your direction too. love from Keralam." A netizen wrote, "Kantara 2?"

On the professional front, Rishab Shetty is currently immersed in the prequel of Kantara: Chapter 1. Following the release of the teaser, which left viewers captivated by Rishab's appearance, the film promises to offer a unique and enthralling viewing experience.

With the success of Kantara A Legend, Rishab is geared up to present audiences with an unparalleled cinematic journey. Amidst shooting for this project, he is also in discussions for a new film helmed by renowned Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker.

On the other hand, Mohanlal has exciting updates about his upcoming projects. He recently announced his yet-to-be-titled 360th movie in collaboration with director Tharun Moorthy. Furthermore, Mohanlal is venturing into the realm of directorial endeavours with Barroz, an epic fantasy adaptation of Jijo Punnoose's novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, where he assumes the lead role in this grand cinematic project.