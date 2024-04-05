Rishab Shetty's Unseen Pictures Reveal His Early Passion for Yakshagana Folk Dance

Hyderabad: Film director and actor Rishab Shetty's early artistic endeavours have surfaced on social media through unseen glimpses from his school days. These glimpses showcased him taking part in Yakshagana dance and folklore, shedding light on the profound passion Rishab Shetty holds.

Rishab Shetty's journey from a humble Yakshagana enthusiast in sixth grade to a prominent figure in Indian cinema has been truly transformative. His unwavering dedication to Yakshagana can be seen in these unseen images, showcasing his love for art and entertainment nurtured since childhood.

In recent a statement, Rishab Shetty expressed his aspiration to showcase the folklore of his region on the big screen since his early days. He shared that his artistic journey began in 6th standard through his performance in Yakshagana. Since then, he has harboured a deep desire to portray the folklore of my region on the silver screen for a global audience to appreciate.

Through his acclaimed movie, Kantara: The Legend, Rishab Shetty highlighted the cherished folklore dance form of Yakshagana. Notably, the traditional dance was intricately integrated into the musical piece Varahroopam in Kantara, underscoring the filmmaker's dedication to preserving and promoting regional culture to a worldwide audience.

Rishab Shetty is currently engaged in the eagerly-awaited prequel to Kantara: Chapter 1, with the upcoming movie set to unfold on an even grander scale than its first movie.