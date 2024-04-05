Rishab Shetty's Unseen Pictures Reveal His Early Passion for Yakshagana Folk Dance

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 22 hours ago

Rishab Shetty's Unseen Pictures Reveal His Early Passion for Yakshagana Folk Dance

Filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty's unseen pictures from his school days reveal his early passion for Yakshagana dance and folklore. These photos highlight his transformative journey from an artistic enthusiast to a prominent figure in Indian cinema.

Hyderabad: Film director and actor Rishab Shetty's early artistic endeavours have surfaced on social media through unseen glimpses from his school days. These glimpses showcased him taking part in Yakshagana dance and folklore, shedding light on the profound passion Rishab Shetty holds.

Rishab Shetty's journey from a humble Yakshagana enthusiast in sixth grade to a prominent figure in Indian cinema has been truly transformative. His unwavering dedication to Yakshagana can be seen in these unseen images, showcasing his love for art and entertainment nurtured since childhood.

In recent a statement, Rishab Shetty expressed his aspiration to showcase the folklore of his region on the big screen since his early days. He shared that his artistic journey began in 6th standard through his performance in Yakshagana. Since then, he has harboured a deep desire to portray the folklore of my region on the silver screen for a global audience to appreciate.

Through his acclaimed movie, Kantara: The Legend, Rishab Shetty highlighted the cherished folklore dance form of Yakshagana. Notably, the traditional dance was intricately integrated into the musical piece Varahroopam in Kantara, underscoring the filmmaker's dedication to preserving and promoting regional culture to a worldwide audience.

Rishab Shetty is currently engaged in the eagerly-awaited prequel to Kantara: Chapter 1, with the upcoming movie set to unfold on an even grander scale than its first movie.

READ MORE

  1. Prithviraj Sukumaran Responds to 'Brother' Rishab Shetty's Shout to Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life
  2. Rishabh Shetty Drops Major Update on Kantara: Chapter 1
  3. Jr NTR's 'Bangalore Diaries' with Prashanth Neel, Rishab Shetty Breaks the Internet
Last Updated :22 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Home-Cooked Veg Thali Price Rose By 7% And Non-Veg-Thali Declined By 7% Y-O-Y In March

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.