Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Bhawna Bohra Adopts 24 Children Orphaned in Kawardha Accident

Kawardha: In a heartwarming gesture, BJP MLA Bhawna Bohra has decided to adopt 24 children who lost their parents in the horrific road accident in Kawardha area of Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh on May 20.

The 19 Baiga tribals including 17 women died after the pickup vehicle they were traveling in fell into a 20 ft deep ditch near Bahpani village on Monday afternoon. The tribals were returning home after plucking tendu leaves from the nearby forest area when the accident took place.

BJP MLA from Pandariya Bhawna Bohra, who visited the bereaved families on Tuesday to express condolences, announced adoption of the children of the deceased persons saying she will take responsibility for the children's education, employment and marriage.

“Today, with a very emotional and heavy heart, I met the families of those affected in the tragic incident that took place on Monday in the forest area of Kukdur, enquired about their well-being and expressed my condolences. It was very sad to see their unbearable pain. The pain of losing a family member is the biggest pain in this world. To reduce their pain and to adopt the 24 children who have lost their family members due to this accident, I have decided to take responsibility for their education, employment and marriage and to fulfil this decision, I will always continue to fulfil my duties as a guardian. May God give peace to the departed souls of all of them and give them strength to bear this loss,” Bhawna wrote in a post on X.

The victims were cremated on Tuesday at their village Semaria. Two women were cremated in their in-laws' house.

Pandariya MLA Bhawna Bohra was in Kolkata at the time the accident took place. Sources said that after getting to know about the accident, she immediately postponed all her programs and returned to her home state to meet the bereaved families.

Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.