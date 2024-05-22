'Surname Doesn't Matter, Hardwork Does', PM Modi Praises Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reiterated that the government is committed to providing a conducive environment for startups to flourish.

Referring to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's off-the-cuff remarks on his father not expecting him to do well as a startup entrepreneur, particularly because they did not come from a well-established family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that what matters in India is hard work and not one's surname.

"In today’s India, one’s surname doesn’t matter. What matters is hardwork. Your journey is truly inspiring, @deepigoyal! It motivates countless youngsters to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. We are committed to providing the right environment for the startups to flourish," PM Modi wrote on X, sharing a video clip posted by Union Minister Hardeep Puri.

In the video clip, Zomato's Deepinder Goyal could be heard saying when he started Zomato in 2008, his father used to say at that time that "tu janta hai tera baap kaun hai". He added that his father thought he would never be able to pull off a start-up given their "humble background".

"I come from a small town in Punjab. But over the last 16 years, I think a lot has changed, especially over the past 7-10 years," he said while praising the central government initiatives.

In a series of posts on X social media platform, PM Modi said that the government is proud of the youthful energy in every part of the nation, especially the tier-2 and 3 cities. “Ours is a government which actively encourages startups and wealth creation,” the Prime Minister told innovators and entrepreneurs.

On Monday, innovators and technocrats said that initiatives such as Atal Innovation Mission, Start-up India, Stand-Up India and Digital India have resulted in the transformation of the Indian economy. They attended the ‘Vishesh Sampark Abhiyan’ event in the national capital and interacted with Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Rajeev Chandrashekhar.