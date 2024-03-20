Rishabh Shetty Drops Major Update on Kantara: Chapter 1

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Rishabh Shetty Drops Major Update on Kantara: Chapter 1

Rishab Shetty drops a major hint about the highly anticipated Kantara: Chapter 1. The actor-director reveals that he is eager to bring folklore of his village to the big screen.

Hyderabad: Rishabh Shetty just dropped some exciting news about Kantara: Chapter 1. The actor-director said that they've built a huge set in their village and are gearing up to start shooting there next month.

The first movie in the Kantara series, Kantara: A Legend, really touched people's hearts and left them eager for more. Fans are thrilled at the prospect of diving back into the mystical world Rishabh Shetty has created. The buzz around the prequel has only grown stronger since the recent update.

At Prime Video slate reveal event in Mumbai, Rishabh Shetty shared some key insights into the film's journey. He talked about how he first came up with the idea back in college and how it's been his dream to bring the stories and folklore of his village to the big screen ever since he was a kid.

"I started acting in my village when I was in the 6th grade. I always wanted to share our village's stories on the big screen. The idea for this film started brewing in my head during my second year of college. As I became a filmmaker, I turned it into a proper screenplay. We knew we wanted to make a prequel even before we started shooting the first film, and the audience's support further fueled our passion. Now, we're all set to shoot in our village next month!"

Rishabh also talked about how overwhelmed they were by the audience's love and how it pushed them to take on this ambitious project. He mentioned the extensive preparations they're making, including building a massive set in their village for the upcoming shoot. With Rishabh Shetty at the helm, fans can rest assured they're in for a captivating cinematic experience with Kantara: Chapter 1.

