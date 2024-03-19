'Kazhikku Mone': Mohanlal Joins Instagram Trend Leaving Ardent Fans 'In Complete Awe'

Hyderabad (Telangana): After opening an account on Instagram in 2015, Mohanlal has become quite a sensation on the social media platform. The celebrity maintains a healthy relationship with his fans and followers by providing information about his impending releases as well as candid shots from his personal life.

Mohanlal recently joined the Instagram craze when celebs comment on fan posts with the message, "If this celeb comments on this post, we will do so."

Looping the Malayalam superstar in the latest Instagram trend, three youngsters were seen sitting together and having biscuit packets in front of them in a reel. The remark on top of the reel said, "We will eat the biscuit if Lalettan comments on this video."

On noticing his fans’ request, Mohanlal commented saying: "Kazhikku mone, friendsinum kodukku (Eat it, dear. Do share with your friends too) 😉”. Now that the video and his statement have gone viral, many online users are expressing gratitude and amazement at the Malayalam actor's kind action.

Many more reels had surfaced online, with fans contacting their favorite celebrities and requesting that they post a remark on their posts, taking the internet by storm. Stars such as such as Naslen, Tovino Thomas, Jayasurya, and Basil Joseph have already embraced the craze and have interacted with fans by commenting on their reels.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal just signed the film "L360," which is helmed by Tharun Moorthy. The movie will begin production in April of next month. He expressed his excitement at working with Tharun Moorthy and M Renjith for his 360th film.

KR Sunil and Tharun Moorthy wrote the screenplay for the film, which is directed by the latter. M Renjith is the producer under the banner- Rejaputhra Visual Media.