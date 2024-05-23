Dinesh Karthik Receives Guard of Honour from RCB Players; No Word on Retirement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Royal Challengers Benglauru's (RCB) finisher Dinesh Karthik might have had his last dance on a cricket field in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After flying high with six consecutive wins, the RCB, while chasing the elusive title, lost to Rajastha Royals in the IPL 2024 eliminator on Wednesday.

In what was billed as a clash of 'Royals', Rajasthan prevailed, inflicting a four-wicket defeat on Bengaluru in the game at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With the chants of "ee sala cup namde" falling silent and failing to go all the way to Chennai, which is set to play host to the title clash, emotions were in free flow amid the cricketing action at the world's biggest stadium.

Karthik took off his gloves and acknowledged the fans, who were on their feet to applaud the veteran for his contributions throughout the season. Soon a moment to savour for the RCB fans unfolded, as the modern-day cricketing great Virat Kohli embraced Karthik as he struggled to fight back his emotions. Karthik would be signing with the player to feature in second-most matches in the cash-rich league.

IPLT20 posted a video of Dinesh Karthik on their X handle and many fans have reacted to this post.

"DINESH KARTHIK RETIRED FROM IPL...!!!! - A legendary career," @kamna_luci_0716, a social media user, commented.

"As a 19 teenager facing mighty Australian bowlers like McGrath if I am right 94 in a test match to the present fantastic IPL T20 series congrats & no doubt you are one of the best wicket keepers India ever had...still could have had 1 more season... anyway Farewell Legend..," Rohit (@rohit_rayz), another social media user, wrote.

"DK has made more comebacks than any player ever did. Constantly reinvented himself to keep up with the talent pool. Most would have given up, but not him. Despite the personal heartbreaks he kept finding a way. Truly an illustrious career! Happy retirement, finisher supreme," said Srikar (@Srikar12410307).

"@DineshKarthik You're a legend so happy to see you go into the sunset so gracefully wish you all the very best for your life post retirement..But please please come back on the commentary panel for all the India series..Best wishes..," wrote UNKNOWN MAN(@bharat20mahesh).

"This makes me even sadder tonight!! Thank you for the memories DK. I will always be grateful to you for that knock in Barabati vs WI and not ruining my first stadium experience in 2007! You will always be that special player for me! Love and Respect," said Dr. Palak Singh (@thatsmePalak).

While Karthik hasn't yet officially announced his retirement from the IPL, he did drop broad hints throughout the tournament that the ongoing season would be his last for his franchise.

As he walked back towards the dressing room, Karthik received a guard of honour from the RCB players. He was a crucial figure for RCB, especially in the death overs in a turbulent season. His influential cameos at the end played a role in inspiring the team to an unprecedented spot in the playoffs. If this season ends up as the last one for Karthik, he will finish his IPL career with 4,842 runs in 257 matches, studded with a whopping 22 fifties.

In his illustrious IPL career that spanned over 17 years, Karthik featured for six franchises in the cash-rich league. He made his debut in the inaugural season in 2008 with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). He made a switch to Punjab in 2011 and, thereafter, went on to play for the Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, Kolkata Knight Riders and the RCB.

Karthik ended the ongoing season with 326 runs in 15 matches at an average of 36.22 and a mouth-watering strike rate of 187.36.