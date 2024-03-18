L360: Here's When Mohanlal's Next with Tharun Moorthy Will go on Floors

Hyderabad: Megastar Mohanlal has solidified plans to team up with Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka famed director Tharun Moorthy and producer M Renjith. Their upcoming venture, tentatively titled L360, will mark Mohanlal's 360th film. On Monday, the megastar took to his social media handle and shared a picture with the makers announcing a few details of their upcoming project.

Dropping the picture on Instagram, Mohanlal wrote in the caption, "Looking forward to working with Tharun Moorthy and M Renjith for my 360th film. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film is scripted by KR Sunil and the director himself. The project is produced by M Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media. Appreciating your prayers and well wishes as the shoot begins this April. (sic)"

The announcement stirred a flurry of excitement across social media platforms, with fans and critics alike showering the project with thousands of likes and comments. Director Tharun Moorthy gained recognition in 2021 for the crime thriller Operation Java, while his following project Saudi Vellakka earned a spot in the Indian Panorama at IFFI 2022.

Notably, Mohanlal and Tharun Moorthy had previously planned to collaborate on Benz Vasu, a project described as a commercial entertainer and reportedly a remake of a 1980 Malayalam film starring Jayan. However, the venture was shelved due to undisclosed reasons. Meanwhile, Mohanlal is currently engaged in filming L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the 2019 hit film Lucifer. Additionally, he is lined up to join forces with director Joshiy for the action-packed thriller Rambaan, scripted by Chemban Vinod Jose.