L360: Here's When Mohanlal's Next with Tharun Moorthy Will go on Floors

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 46 minutes ago

L360: Mohanlal Teams up with Director Tharun Moorthy and Producer M Renjith for Their Next

Actor Mohanlal is all set to team up with director Tharun Moorthy and producer M Renjith in a new project, tentatively titled L360. Mohanlal expressed his happiness in collaborating with the director-producer duo on his 360th cinematic endeavour. According to the makers, the shooting of the film will begin in April.

Hyderabad: Megastar Mohanlal has solidified plans to team up with Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka famed director Tharun Moorthy and producer M Renjith. Their upcoming venture, tentatively titled L360, will mark Mohanlal's 360th film. On Monday, the megastar took to his social media handle and shared a picture with the makers announcing a few details of their upcoming project.

Dropping the picture on Instagram, Mohanlal wrote in the caption, "Looking forward to working with Tharun Moorthy and M Renjith for my 360th film. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film is scripted by KR Sunil and the director himself. The project is produced by M Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media. Appreciating your prayers and well wishes as the shoot begins this April. (sic)"

The announcement stirred a flurry of excitement across social media platforms, with fans and critics alike showering the project with thousands of likes and comments. Director Tharun Moorthy gained recognition in 2021 for the crime thriller Operation Java, while his following project Saudi Vellakka earned a spot in the Indian Panorama at IFFI 2022.

Notably, Mohanlal and Tharun Moorthy had previously planned to collaborate on Benz Vasu, a project described as a commercial entertainer and reportedly a remake of a 1980 Malayalam film starring Jayan. However, the venture was shelved due to undisclosed reasons. Meanwhile, Mohanlal is currently engaged in filming L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the 2019 hit film Lucifer. Additionally, he is lined up to join forces with director Joshiy for the action-packed thriller Rambaan, scripted by Chemban Vinod Jose.

READ MORE

  1. Mohanlal Heaps Praise on Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life Team, Lauds Blessy's Passion
  2. 'Have Some Shame': Mohanlal Fans Fume over 'Ajay Devgn Film Drishyam' in Hollywood Remake Reportage
  3. WATCH: PM Modi attends Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding in Kerala; meets Mohanlal, Mammootty
Last Updated :46 minutes ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.